Sports

US Open for USA Wrestling begins at South Point

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2018 - 6:01 pm
 

Las Vegas wrestling fans are in for a treat this weekend.

USA Wrestling is hosting the Marine Crops US Open at South Point this weekend, headlined by the Masters mes freestyle and Greco-Roman nationals.

Men’s freestyle preliminaries and first-round play begins at 9 a.m. The semifinals are at 5 p.m., with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The mens Greco-Roman consolation semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, with the finals set for 7 p.m.

The event will also include the Western Regional Championships for all age divisions.

