US Open for USA Wrestling begins at South Point

Las Vegas wrestling fans are in for a treat this weekend.
USA Wrestling is hosting the Marine Crops US Open at South Point this weekend, headlined by the Masters mes freestyle and Greco-Roman nationals.
Men’s freestyle preliminaries and first-round play begins at 9 a.m. The semifinals are at 5 p.m., with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
The mens Greco-Roman consolation semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, with the finals set for 7 p.m.
The event will also include the Western Regional Championships for all age divisions.