US Open for USA Wrestling begins at South Point

USA Wrestling is hosting the Marine Crops US Open at South Point this weekend, headlined by the Masters mes freestyle and Greco-Roman nationals.

Kyle Dake, right, a four-time NCAA champion at Cornell, is one of the top competitors at the U.S. Wrestling Open Championships at South Point Arena this weekend. (Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas wrestling fans are in for a treat this weekend.

USA Wrestling is hosting the Marine Crops US Open at South Point this weekend, headlined by the Masters mes freestyle and Greco-Roman nationals.

Men’s freestyle preliminaries and first-round play begins at 9 a.m. The semifinals are at 5 p.m., with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The mens Greco-Roman consolation semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, with the finals set for 7 p.m.

The event will also include the Western Regional Championships for all age divisions.