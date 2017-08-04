US Open trophies stolen from home of Italian tennis player Roberta Vinci

ROME — Former U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci says her tennis trophies have been stolen.
Vinci writes on Instagram, “Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects. … including some objects for which the economic value is not even comparable to their emotional value to me: the trophies that I won over my career.”
Non sono solita condividere troppi dettagli della mia vita personale perché preferisco parlare di sport ma mi concederete uno strappo alla regola in questa occasione. Qualche giorno fa nella mia casa di Taranto ho ricevuto la spiacevole visita di un gruppo di ladri che mi ha rubato oggetti di valore economico più o meno grande. Tra le cose che mi sono state sottratte però ce n'erano alcune il cui valore economico per me non è nemmeno paragonabile a quello affettivo: i trofei che ho vinto nel corso della mia carriera. Dal giorno in cui ho preso in mano la racchetta per la prima volta fino ad oggi ho lavorato, fatto fatica, sudato per il tennis e per realizzare i miei obiettivi in questo sport. Quei trofei, nonostante siano un semplice simbolo, mi ricordano ogni giorno perché ancora mi alleno, scendo in campo e provo a migliorarmi in ogni occasione. Rubare questi trofei è stato un gesto di viltà e stupidità ma mi piacerebbe far sapere a chi ora ne è in possesso che i ricordi, le lacrime, il sudore, la fatica, i sorrisi, l'impegno, i sacrifici per raggiungere questi obiettivi non potrà portarli via nessuno, né a me né alle persone che con me hanno camminato lungo questo pezzo di strada.
While Vinci did not specify if the silver platter she was awarded for her runner-up finish in the 2015 U.S. Open was among the pieces stolen, she posted a picture of herself holding the platter. Vinci lost to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta in the final.
The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships.
The 34-year-old Vinci adds that whoever took the trophies from her home in southern Italy, they can’t take away “the memories, the tears, the sweat, the effort, the dedication, the smiles and the sacrifices made to achieve these goals.”