US Open trophies stolen from home of Italian tennis player Roberta Vinci

Roberta Vinci, of Italy, reacts after losing a point to Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, during the women's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo Roberta Vinci, of Italy, left, and Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, react during the trophy ceremony for the women's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Former U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci said her tennis trophies have been stolen, writing on Instagram, "Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo Roberta Vinci, of Italy, holds the finalist's trophy after she was beaten by Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, in the women's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Former U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci said her tennis trophies have been stolen, writing on Instagram, "Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig. File)

Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, right, and Roberta Vinci, of Italy, pose with their awards after Pennetta won their women's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Roberta Vinci, of Italy, left, approaches Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, at the net after Pennetta beat her in the women's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Roberta Vinci, of Italy, returns a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam, of Germany, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Roberta Vinci, of Italy, reacts to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vinci writes on Instagram, “Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects. … including some objects for which the economic value is not even comparable to their emotional value to me: the trophies that I won over my career.”

While Vinci did not specify if the silver platter she was awarded for her runner-up finish in the 2015 U.S. Open was among the pieces stolen, she posted a picture of herself holding the platter. Vinci lost to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta in the final.

The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships.

The 34-year-old Vinci adds that whoever took the trophies from her home in southern Italy, they can’t take away “the memories, the tears, the sweat, the effort, the dedication, the smiles and the sacrifices made to achieve these goals.”