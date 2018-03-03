Sports

USA Sevens Rugby begins in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2018 - 8:28 pm
 

The USA Sevens Rugby Tournament is officially underway.

On Friday, Fiji and Russia; Australia and Spain; and Samoa and USA faced off in pool rounds one and two.

All matches will be played this weekend at Sam Boyd Stadium. Pool three and quarterfinals are Saturday, while finals will take place Sunday.

