Vegas Rollers’ national TV match to be afternoon affair
The Vegas Rollers, an expansion franchise in World Team Tennis, will play a 1 p.m. home match July 21 against the Philadelphia Freedoms, the league announced Tuesday.
The Rollers, who will play home matches at Orleans Arena, will have three other matches (two road, one home) televised by CBS Sports Network. The July 21 match will be aired on KLAS-8.
CBS Sports Network also will televise the WTT semifinals and finals from Orleans Arena on Aug. 2-3.
Vegas Rollers schedule
July 14 at Orlando
July 15 at Washington
July 16 at New York
July 17 at Philadelphia
July 19 at San Diego
July 20 vs. Springfield
July 21 vs. Philadelphia
July 23 vs. New York
July 25 vs. Orange County
July 27 at Orange County
July 28 vs. San Diego
July 29 vs. Washington
July 30 vs. Orlando
Aug. 3 at Springfield