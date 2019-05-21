74°F
Vegas Rollers’ national TV match to be afternoon affair

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2019 - 12:22 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2019 - 12:38 pm

The Vegas Rollers, an expansion franchise in World Team Tennis, will play a 1 p.m. home match July 21 against the Philadelphia Freedoms, the league announced Tuesday.

The Rollers, who will play home matches at Orleans Arena, will have three other matches (two road, one home) televised by CBS Sports Network. The July 21 match will be aired on KLAS-8.

CBS Sports Network also will televise the WTT semifinals and finals from Orleans Arena on Aug. 2-3.

