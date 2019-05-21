Vegas Rollers’ national TV match to be afternoon affair

The Vegas Rollers, an expansion franchise in World Team Tennis, will play a 1 p.m. home match July 21 against the Philadelphia Freedoms, the league announced Tuesday.

July 21, 2017 - Washington D.C, USA - A World Team Tennis ball on the court at the Smith Center in Washington D.C. (Credit Image: Christopher Levy via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

The Rollers, who will play home matches at Orleans Arena, will have three other matches (two road, one home) televised by CBS Sports Network. The July 21 match will be aired on KLAS-8.

CBS Sports Network also will televise the WTT semifinals and finals from Orleans Arena on Aug. 2-3.