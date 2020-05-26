Vegas Rollers, World TeamTennis to play in West Virginia

The league will play 63 regular-season matches and two days of playoffs at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Vegas Rollers' teammates congratulate Sam Querrey as he closes the gap in score during his men's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World TeamTennis, which includes the Vegas Rollers, will play its entire schedule at a central location in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The league will play 63 regular-season matches July 12-30 at The Greenbrier resort, with the playoffs Aug. 1-2. The top four teams will compete in the postseason.

Matches will be played in front of fans, but at 20 percent capacity, or 500 spectators.

Sam Querrey and twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan headline the Rollers’ roster.

