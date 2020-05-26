96°F
Sports

Vegas Rollers, World TeamTennis to play in West Virginia

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2020 - 1:45 pm

World TeamTennis, which includes the Vegas Rollers, will play its entire schedule at a central location in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The league will play 63 regular-season matches July 12-30 at The Greenbrier resort, with the playoffs Aug. 1-2. The top four teams will compete in the postseason.

Matches will be played in front of fans, but at 20 percent capacity, or 500 spectators.

Sam Querrey and twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan headline the Rollers’ roster.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

