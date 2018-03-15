Vinny Paz, former boxing champ, arrested in domestic incident

Police say former professional boxing champion Vinny Paz has been arrested at his Rhode Island home in connection with a domestic incident.

In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, former boxer Vinny Paz, subject of the film "Bleed for This," poses at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Warwick police Capt. Michael Gilbert tells WPRI-TV that officers were called to the home at about 3 a.m. Thursday by a relative of Paz’s girlfriend.

He says Paz refused to come to the door and shut off all the lights, so officers forced their way in through the garage.

Paz was placed in a cruiser in handcuffs and will likely face domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct charges.

A woman was taken from the home on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance. Police say she suffered “relatively minor” facial injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Paz had a lawyer in the case.