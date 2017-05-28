ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Sports

Wabash Valley routs CSN in NJCAA World Series opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2017 - 10:56 pm
 

Romero Harris had a home run, two doubles and three RBIs to lead Wabash Valley past College of Southern Nevada 11-4 on the first day of the NJCAA World Series on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

David Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Jarrod Watkins 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (49-13), based in Mount Carmel, Illinois, who had a 15-11 edge in hits.

Blake Wiggins, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, was the lone player for the Coyotes (45-17) with multiple hits.

CSN starter Ben Cutting, an Arbor View product, allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.

The Coyotes next play at 9 a.m. Sunday against Wallace Community College (42-20) of Dothan, Alabama.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like