Welcome to Las Vegas: Wrexham plans big championship party

The Welsh soccer team Wrexham is flying to Las Vegas for an “unbelievable” party after winning their league title.

Members of the Wrexham FC soccer team ride on an open top bus as they celebrate promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Supporters of the Wrexham FC soccer team celebrate their promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Wrexham Co-Owner, Rob McElhenney celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Members of the Wrexham FC soccer team ride on an open top bus as they celebrate promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

An aerial view of open-top busses carrying Wrexham players passes the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, during a victory parade in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

WREXHAM, Wales — The party continued for Wrexham on Tuesday as Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined an open-top bus parade to celebrate the Welsh soccer team’s promotion.

The actors reveled with players and fans, as crowds came out to mark the club’s return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

The team will also jet off to Las Vegas as reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.

Striker Paul Mullin revealed the plans during an interview with the Footballers’ Football podcast last week.

“(We’re) Off to Vegas,” Mullins said. “Get the plane fired up and all off to Vegas, which will be unbelievable.”

Hey @Wrexham_AFC @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney Are you ready to see what Vegas is all about? 🥳🏆 We want to host you and make your stay unforgettable! We’re already planning the welcome dinner. How does a feast fit for champions sound? pic.twitter.com/WDuI0k98l8 — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) May 2, 2023

Goalkeeper Ben Foster had hinted Reynolds and McElhenney had more celebrations in store after a dramatic win against closest rival Notts County last month.

“They promised us a big deal at the end of the season,” he told CBS Sports last month. “They promised us a monster one (party) at the end of the season, (that) if we get promoted then they are going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights.”

Reynolds and McElhenney have become regular visitors to Wrexham after completing their $2.5 million takeover of the down-on-its-luck team in 2021.

They were at the Racecourse Ground to join the wild celebrations when promotion was clinched with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood last month.

And they were back again Tuesday as the city came out to commemorate the team’s achievements.

Wrexham’s women’s team, which also won promotion this season, was part of the parade as well.

Wrexham has garnered global interest since Reynolds and McElhenney took over. The documentary “Welcome to Wrexham” is streamed around the world and has made household names of players like Mullin and manager Phil Parkinson.

But the drama on the field has also demanded attention, with Wrexham involved in some thrilling matches on the way to promotion, including the 3-2 win over Notts County, which saw Foster pull off a penalty save in added time.

“It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support,” Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson said ahead of the parade. “We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”

Wrexham has announced it will play the LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22 as part of a summer tour in the United States. Games against Premier League teams Manchester United and Chelsea have also been scheduled.