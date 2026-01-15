What happened to the Vegas Thrill pro volleyball team?

The Vegas Thrill’s future is in flux, as the women’s professional team is not part of the 2026 Major League Volleyball schedule.

The Vegas Thrill’s future is in flux, as the team is not part of the 2026 Major League Volleyball schedule.

In August, when Major League Volleyball and Pro Volleyball Federation announced they were merging into one league, the Thrill weren’t included in the lineup of teams.

In a news release announcing the merger, it was noted that the Thrill were soliciting new owners, but a deal was not finalized ahead of the league’s announcement. MLV spokesman Rob Carolla said Thursday those discussions are ongoing.

“Major League Volleyball continues to have discussions with various groups regarding ownership of the Thrill,” Carolla said via email. “The goal for the league is to find strong new ownership for the Thrill.”

When the team was announced in late 2023, the ownership group included Andy Abboud, an executive for Las Vegas Sands; Jon Bruning, former Nebraska attorney general and founder and managing partner of the Bruning Law Group; the Foley Entertainment Group; and City+Ventures, a national investment business organization.

The professional women’s volleyball team began playing at Lee’s Family Forum in 2024 and played at the Henderson arena through last year. This year’s MLV season began last week with a nine-team field, excluding the Thrill.

The original ownership group opted out of its responsibilities after the inaugural 2024 season. The then-professional Volleyball Federation ran the club last season, Carolla said.

“The league, in conjunction with the team president and front office staff, ran the Thrill only for the 2025 season,” Carolla said. “There was separate ownership in 2024, but when that group no longer wanted to be in the Vegas market, the league stepped in with support for the ’25 campaign.”

Abboud confirmed Thursday that he sold his interest in the team before the league halted its participation this season.

Carolla said the decision to put the Thrill on hiatus for the 2026 season was made because a new ownership group hasn’t materialized.

“The league did not want to operate the team itself for another season,” he said. “Major League Volleyball believes strong local ownership is key to the success of each of our franchises.”

