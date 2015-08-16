Wiffle Ball World Series provides totally awesome moments

There are at least six things about this 13-second video that are totally awesome in a totally awesome Jeff Spicoli way:

2015 Wiffle Ball World Series (YouTube)

1: It was shot at the Wiffle Ball World Series in New York — who knew there even was a Wiffle Ball World Series?

2: The players appear to be older kids, or young men.

3: The curve of the pitch. I haven’t seen a curveball like this since Bert Blyleven retired, though his bender went north-south instead of east-west.

4: The home run saving deflection, and the oh-so-alert catch.

5: OMIGOD! OMIGOD! The reaction to the deflection and the catch.

6: That somebody had the foresight to switch their smartphone from still photo to video format so it could be posted on YouTube.

