Wiffle Ball World Series provides totally awesome moments

There are at least six things about this 13-second video that are totally awesome in a totally awesome Jeff Spicoli way:
1: It was shot at the Wiffle Ball World Series in New York — who knew there even was a Wiffle Ball World Series?
2: The players appear to be older kids, or young men.
3: The curve of the pitch. I haven’t seen a curveball like this since Bert Blyleven retired, though his bender went north-south instead of east-west.
4: The home run saving deflection, and the oh-so-alert catch.
5: OMIGOD! OMIGOD! The reaction to the deflection and the catch.
6: That somebody had the foresight to switch their smartphone from still photo to video format so it could be posted on YouTube.
