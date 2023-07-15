Aces, Liberty split All-Star Weekend competitions
Aces All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum teamed up to win the WNBA skills challenge, while New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu set a record in the 3-point contest.
Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum didn’t practice much for the WNBA skills challenge. They’d barely warmed up before taking the court.
The duo collectively dubbed as Team Aces only had one strategy — be fast as they navigated the obstacle course.
“We didn’t really prepare at all,” Plum said.
Despite their lack of planning, Gray and Plum swept through the competition, winning the skills challenge by defeating New York Liberty All-Star guards Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu by 13.7 seconds in the final round at Michelob Ultra Arena Friday to kick off WNBA All-Star Weekend before a crowd of 6,573.
The skills challenge was followed by the WNBA 3-point contest. Ionescu picked up the win with a record-setting 37-point performance, only missing two shots during her final round. Aces All-Star wing Jackie Young fell in the first round after scoring 15 points.
“Hope she’s not that hot then,” said Gray, after finding out from Plum that the Aces play the Liberty three more times this season. “That was cool though.”
This season’s skills challenge course began with a passing section. Then, contestants had to weave through obstacles while dribbling and make a mid-range jumper. The final leg of the race consisted of a corner 3 and a race down to the other end of the court.
The first player had to make a layup, then pass the ball to a teammate. The second player had to make a 3 to stop the clock. Plum said she went first because of her speed, but also so Gray could be the one to attempt a half-court shot if they were trailing.
Team Aces cruised through the first round with the fastest time, registering a 45.9-second run despite Plum shooting a 3 off the side of the backboard and missing her first layup.
“Listen, I didn’t look that skilled out there,” said Plum, jokingly.
The Liberty, who were just two seconds off Gray and Plum in the first round, struggled in the second. Vandersloot and Ionescu posted a 58-second run through the obstacle course in the final round. Gray only missed one shot in both rounds combined and went perfect in the championship round, hitting the 3 to secure the win.
“It was a vibe. It was fun,” Gray said. “The energy was great in the arena, too.”
Ionescu makes history
Ionescu claimed the 3-point contest crown in the final round, beating Seattle Storm wing Sami Whitcomb (22) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (11).
Young, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (15) and Connecticut Sun wing DiJonai Carrington (18) were eliminated in the first round.
Ionescu only missed two shots in the final round and made both Starry balls — worth three points each — with four-time 3-point champion Allie Quigley in attendance. The Liberty guard’s performance set the WNBA and NBA 3-point contest record for the highest score in a round since both leagues switched to a 40-point format.
“There’s adrenaline. It was the final round,” Ionescu said. “I had just lost in the skills, so I wasn’t about to lose again.”
