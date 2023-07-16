109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
WNBA

Team Stewart defeats Team Wilson, Aces in WNBA All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2023 - 7:33 pm
 
Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, of Team Stewart, left, keeps the ball away from Minnesota L ...
Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, of Team Stewart, left, keeps the ball away from Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Team Stewart defeated Team Wilson 143-126 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer this season, broke the All-Star Game record with 31 points.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum led Team Wilson, captained by teammate and reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson, with 30 points. Wilson added 20 points, and Aces teammates Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray had six and five points, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact repoter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
2
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
3
WSOP Main Event reaches final table; Henderson resident leads
WSOP Main Event reaches final table; Henderson resident leads
4
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$102K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
NBA Summer League Day 9: Big games in losses; semifinals set
NBA Summer League Day 9: Big games in losses; semifinals set
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
‘Anything to win’: Ex-Liberty star out to earn role with NBA champs
‘Anything to win’: Ex-Liberty star out to earn role with NBA champs
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
Clock ticking as Raiders, Jacobs approach Monday deadline
‘What!’ Steve Kerr reunited with prep teacher at NBA Summer League
‘What!’ Steve Kerr reunited with prep teacher at NBA Summer League