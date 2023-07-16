Team Stewart defeats Team Wilson, Aces in WNBA All-Star Game

Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson suffered her first defeat as an All-Star captain, as Team Wilson fell to Team Stewart on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, of Team Stewart, left, keeps the ball away from Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Team Stewart defeated Team Wilson 143-126 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer this season, broke the All-Star Game record with 31 points.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum led Team Wilson, captained by teammate and reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson, with 30 points. Wilson added 20 points, and Aces teammates Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray had six and five points, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact repoter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.