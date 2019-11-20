Wolfgang Puck, Golden Knights players team up at Downtown Summerlin

Chef’s restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will be transformed into fan-friendly Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.

Wolfgang Puck (Vanessa Stump)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

William Karlsson of the Golden Knights poses on the red carpet ahead of the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) plays against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith poses for pictures on the gold carpet after arriving for the NHL season-opening hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) speaks to reporters at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wolfgang Puck has revealed the names of the Golden Knights players he’s partnering with in the rebranding of his Downtown Summerlin restaurant, along with the name and additional details on the project.

The celebrity chef is joining forces with Alex Tuch, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore to create Wolfgang Puck Players Locker. It will occupy the space that is now Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, just a short walk from the Golden Knights’ practice facility, City National Arena.

The new venture, which is expected to launch by the end of January, is described as “an inclusive, family friendly community restaurant for all Vegas Golden Knights fans.” It will include a new menu focused on “traditional sports fare” and a redesigned beverage program. The interior will also be redesigned to accommodate a floor-to-ceiling display of more than 100 custom glass lockers that fans can rent to store their favorite high-end spirits.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with members of the Vegas Golden Knights here in Las Vegas, the new hockey capital of the world,” Wolfgang Puck says in a news release announcing the venture.

The Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will remain open through mid-January, with the makeover expected to last about a week.

