World Series of Poker set to run May 26 to July 15 in Las Vegas

The 51st World Series of Poker will begin May 26 at the Rio and run for 51 straight days through July 15.

World Series of Poker players compete at the Rio on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. has announced it is selling the Rio for $516 million. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 51st World Series of Poker will begin May 26 at the Rio and run for 51 straight days through July 15.

Last year’s event had record-setting numbers across the board, with more than 187,000 entrants from 118 countries and in excess of $293 million in prize money awarded.

The first bracelet events will start on May 27, and the $10,000 buy-in Main Event Championship starts July 1. The full event-by-event schedule is to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2020.