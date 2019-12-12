47°F
World Series of Poker set to run May 26 to July 15 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 6:05 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2019 - 6:32 pm

The 51st World Series of Poker will begin May 26 at the Rio and run for 51 straight days through July 15.

Last year’s event had record-setting numbers across the board, with more than 187,000 entrants from 118 countries and in excess of $293 million in prize money awarded.

The first bracelet events will start on May 27, and the $10,000 buy-in Main Event Championship starts July 1. The full event-by-event schedule is to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

