World’s best table tennis players compete in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Several former Olympians and current top-ranked players in WTT are facing off for $1.55 million in prize money at The Orleans and MGM Grand Conference Center.
The world’s best table tennis players are competing this week in Las Vegas for the World Table Tennis United States Smash.
The multiday event features men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches and mixed doubles events.
On Day 4, some of the world’s top-ranked players were in attendance, including China’s Lin Shidong, ranked No. 1 for the men’s singles, and Wang Manyu, also of China, ranked No. 2 for the women’s singles.
In addition, the men’s and women’s Para Showcase finals on Wednesday saw two winners: Karolina Pek of Poland for the women, and Matteo Parenzen of Italy for the men, both of whom medaled in past Paralympic Games.