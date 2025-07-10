World’s best table tennis players compete in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Mima Ito of Japan plays against Prithika Pavade of France during the Women’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Ito beat Pavade, and will move on to the Sweet 16 round. The multi-day event, which continues through Sunday, features men’s and women’s singles, doubles, mixed doubles and a para showcase. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexis Lebrun of France grabs a water bottle before a matchup against Yukiya Uda of Japan during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Lebrun beat Uda in three sets, and will move on to the sweet 16. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yukiya Uda of Japan winces after losing a point to Alexis Lebrun of France during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Uda lost to Lebrun in three sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexis Lebrun of France serves against Yukiya Uda of Japan during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Lebrun is a three-time French national champion, and is ranked ninth in the world as of May 27. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A ball boy drops a retrieved ball into a small bucket during a match between Alexis Lebrun of France and Yukiya Oda of Japan during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britt Eerland of the Netherlands drinks water between sets against Satsuki Odo of Japan during the Women’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Eerland lost to Odo in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karolina Pek of Poland plays against Danielle Rauen of Brazil during the Women’s Para Showcase Final in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Pek beat Rauen three sets to two. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A coach for Satsuki Odo of Japan looks into the crowd after Odo won in the Women’s Singles Round of 32 during the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Odo beat Eerland in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Satsuki Odo of Japan celebrates after beating Britt Eerland of the Netherlands in the Women’s Singles Round of 32 during the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Odo beat Eerland in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danielle Rauen of Brazil reacts to losing a point against Karolina Pek of Poland during the Women’s Para Showcase Final in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Rauen competed at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio and the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, winning a bronze medal at each. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Seidenfeld of the United States plays against Matteo Parenzan of Italy during the Men’s Para Showcase Final in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Seidenfeld lost to Parenzan in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karolina Pek of Poland speaks with broadcasters after beating Danielle Rauen of Brazil in the Women’s Para Showcase Final during the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Pek has appeared in multiple Olympic Games and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yuta Tanaka, right, listens to consolations from a coach between sets during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Tanaka beat opponent Truls Moregard three sets to two. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prithika Pavade of France, left, plays against Mima Ito of Japan during the Women’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Truls Moregard of Sweden watches the ball while playing against Yuta Tanaka of Japan during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Moregard lost to Tanaka. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mima Ito’s coach talks with her during a time out in the Women’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Truls Moregard of Sweden wipes his face on his sleeve while playing against Yuta Tanaka of Japan during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Moregard lost to Tanaka. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prithika Pavade of France returns a ball against Mima Ito of Japan during the Women’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Pavade lost to Ito in three straight sets. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danielle Rauen of Brazil returns a ball to Karolina Pek of Poland during the Women’s Para Showcase Final in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yuta Tanaka celebrates winning a point over Truls Moregard of Sweden during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Tanaka beat Moregard three sets to two. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Seidenfeld of the United States plays against Matteo Parenzan of Italy during the Men’s Para Showcase Final in the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. Seidenfeld and Parenzan have faced off multiple times before, notably at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where Seidenfeld won a gold medal. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karolina Pek of Poland, right, and Danielle Rauen of Brazil embrace after Pek won their matchup in the Women’s Para Showcase Final during the World Table Tennis United States Smash on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Orleans Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)