Wranglers eager for playoff payback against goalie, Idaho

The Wranglers ran into a hot goalie in the first round of last year’s ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs in Idaho’s Jerry Kuhn, who helped the Steelheads eliminate Las Vegas in five games.

The Wranglers get another crack at Kuhn starting at 7:05 p.m. today in Game 1 of the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals against the Steelheads at Orleans Arena.

“We’ve just got to get pucks to the net and aggravate (Kuhn),” Las Vegas left wing Adam Miller said. “We know he’s their best player, so we’re going to have to get in his face and take a lot of shots at him.”

Kuhn went 3-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and stopped 147 of 156 shots against Ontario during the conference quarterfinals, clinching a series victory for the Steelheads with a 46-save, 5-0 shutout in Game 5.

“He’s a good goalie paying his dues in the ECHL. He definitely stole some games for them,” Wranglers coach Ryan Mougenel said. “He’s going to make the first save, so we’ve got to do a good job of getting in the tough areas to score.

“We’re going to get to him. We’ve got a lot of offensive weapons.”

Eight players scored for the Wranglers in their three-game sweep of Utah in the first round. Eric Lampe led the way, compiling seven points (two goals, five assists) after leading the ECHL in goals during the regular season with a franchise-record 37 in 52 games.

Miller, the Wranglers’ all-time leading scorer, finished second in the league in scoring with 84 points (32 goals, 52 assists) and had a goal and four assists against the Grizzlies.

The Wranglers feature several other scoring threats in Judd Blackwater, Ash Goldie, Chris Francis, Scott Campbell and Josh Lunden, who recently returned from the American Hockey League.

“We need secondary scoring, and (Lunden) will provide that for us,” Mougenel said.

Second-team all-ECHL goalie Joe Fallon also recently returned from the AHL, where he was 5-2 with a shutout and 2.05 GAA for Houston.

“That’s a huge boost,” Mougenel said.

But netminder Mitch O’Keefe is slated to start today. He was 3-0 with a shutout and an ECHL playoffs-leading 1.33 GAA against Utah, stopping 91 of 95 shots.

“He’s been playing well, and he’s earned the right to play,” Mougenel said. “We have two No. 1 (goalies). It’s a good problem to have.”

Third-seeded Las Vegas outshot the No. 7 Steelheads in 11 of 12 regular-season meetings by an average of 15 shots per game, going 7-1-4. Five games went into overtime.

“I like our chances in seven games by wearing them down,” Mougenel said. “We’re prepared to go the long haul with them. It’s going to be a good war, and we’re ready for that.”

Idaho — led in the first round by Marty Flichel (two goals, five assists), Jacob Cepis (four goals, two assists) and Kory Scoran (six assists) — has won three of four playoff series against Las Vegas.

“We’re a 100-percent different team. We’re a better team than we were last year,” Mougenel said. “The playoffs are a funny thing. Either the timing is right or the timing is wrong. Right now, the timing is pretty good.”

■ NOTE — Las Vegas also will host Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 on April 24 and 25. Idaho will host Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

LAS VEGAS VS. IDAHO

■ WHEN: Game 1, 7:05 p.m. today

■ WHERE: Orleans Arena

■ TV/RADIO: KVMY (12)