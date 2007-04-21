Wranglers will face Steelheads

The Wranglers will meet the Idaho Steelheads in the National Conference semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Game 1 in the best-of-7 series will be played at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Qwest Arena in Boise, followed by Game 2 at 7:10 Monday at Qwest.

The series will resume at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Orleans Arena, followed by Game 4 at 7:05 Thursday at the Orleans.

The Wranglers will have right wing Kelly Czuy for the series. He was returned to the team by the Iowa Stars of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Las Vegas Wranglers