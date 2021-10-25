WWE announces return to Allegiant Stadium in 2022

WWE officials confirmed a Las Vegas event for Independence Day 2022 weekend during the SummerSlam event at Allegiant Stadium in August but didn’t specify the day.

Fans celebrate as King Nakamura arrives during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alexa Bliss , left, upends Eva Marie in their match during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alexa Bliss dives off the top rope onto Eva Marie in their match during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dewdrop greets the fans after Alexa Bliss battled Eva Marie during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer for Randy Orton & Riddle as they meet AJ Styles & Omos for their Raw Tag Team Championship match during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Big E battles Baron Corbin with his ÒMoney in the BankÓ briefcase during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jey Uso, left, looks up as Dominik Mysterio jumps down onto him in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jimmy Uso, left, has Rey Mysterio, top right, jump down on top of him with Dominik Mysterio below in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The fans celebrate as Jimmy Uso, right, has pinned Dominik Mysterio in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Charlotte Flair flies off the top ropes onto Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley below in the Raw Women's Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 2022 WWE pay-per-view show at Allegiant Stadium finally has a firm date.

“Money In The Bank” will take place Saturday, July 2 at the home of the Raiders, the professional wrestling company announced as it unveiled the full schedule for next year.

It’s one of four events on the 2022 calendar scheduled for current or former NFL venues.

WWE officials confirmed a show for Independence Day 2022 weekend during the live SummerSlam event at the venue in August, but didn’t specify whether it would be Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Now it’s official as the company unveiled its schedule of major events for a year in advance for the first time.

WWE president Nick Khan, a Las Vegas native, said the move was made to reward fans for embracing the company’s return to live events after the pandemic.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows,” he said. “As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them.”

More than 50,000 people attended SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium, the most to see a WWE event live in 2021.

WrestleMania, the company’s signature event, will take place at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas over two nights on April 2 and 3.

The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis will host Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, and SummerSlam heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 30.

Eight major events were announced Monday morning with February and October pay-per-view shows still to be revealed.

