WWE announces return to Allegiant Stadium in 2022
WWE officials confirmed a Las Vegas event for Independence Day 2022 weekend during the SummerSlam event at Allegiant Stadium in August but didn’t specify the day.
The 2022 WWE pay-per-view show at Allegiant Stadium finally has a firm date.
“Money In The Bank” will take place Saturday, July 2 at the home of the Raiders, the professional wrestling company announced as it unveiled the full schedule for next year.
It’s one of four events on the 2022 calendar scheduled for current or former NFL venues.
WWE officials confirmed a show for Independence Day 2022 weekend during the live SummerSlam event at the venue in August, but didn’t specify whether it would be Saturday, Sunday or Monday.
Now it’s official as the company unveiled its schedule of major events for a year in advance for the first time.
WWE president Nick Khan, a Las Vegas native, said the move was made to reward fans for embracing the company’s return to live events after the pandemic.
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows,” he said. “As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them.”
More than 50,000 people attended SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium, the most to see a WWE event live in 2021.
WrestleMania, the company’s signature event, will take place at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas over two nights on April 2 and 3.
The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis will host Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, and SummerSlam heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 30.
Eight major events were announced Monday morning with February and October pay-per-view shows still to be revealed.
2022 WWE pay-per-view schedule
Jan. 1 — Day 1, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Jan. 29 — Royal Rumble, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
April 2, 3 — WrestleMania, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
May 8 — Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I.
June 5 — Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.
July 2 — Money In The Bank, Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 3 or Sept. 4 — TBD
Nov. 26 — Survivor Series, TD Garden, Boston