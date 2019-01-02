WWE interviewer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dies at 76

Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan and became a ring fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.

In this July 31, 1988 photo provided by the WWE, "Mean" Gene Okerlund addresses the crowd before a pro wrestling event in Milwaukee. Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan, has died. He was 76. WWE announced Okerlund's death on its website Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

In this file photo, Gene Okerlund attends the "Big Event" at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel on March 4, 2017 in New York City. Photo by: George Napolitano/ MediaPunch /IPX

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1998 file photo, Gene Okerlund announcer for World Championship Wrestling, signs autographs in Philadelphia. Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan, has died. He was 76. WWE announced Okerlund's death on its website Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Dan Loh)

MINNEAPOLIS — Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan and became a ring fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund’s death on its website Wednesday. No details were given, but Okerlund’s daughter-in-law, Patricia Okerlund, confirmed his death to The Washington Post. A woman who answered the phone at a number listed for Eugene Okerlund in Osprey, Florida, declined comment and referred questions to WWE.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

Okerlund started as an interviewer in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He moved to WWE in 1984 and hosted several shows, including “All-American Wrestling,” “Tuesday Night Titans” and “Prime Time Wrestling.”

Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura dubbed Okerlund “Mean Gene.”

A native of Sisseton, South Dakota, Okerlund was known for his natty attire and mustache. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.