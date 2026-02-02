WWE plans auxiliary events for WrestleMania week
WWE’s WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas in April and with it will be a fan fest and televised broadcasts of “Friday Night SmackDown” and “Monday Night Raw.”
With WrestleMania returning to Las Vegas in April, the WWE will also again have a full slate of events during the week.
T-Mobile Arena returns as the host site of “Friday Night SmackDown” on April 17 and “Monday Night Raw” on April 20, WWE announced. The shows traditionally set up storylines and deal with the aftermath of WrestleMania, which is back at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19.
Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan, winners of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble, are scheduled for championship matches at WrestleMania. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster for the event that drew 124,693 over two days last year, according to WWE.
WWE World, the fan fest, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall from April 16 to 20.