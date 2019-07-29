105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

WWE wrestler Jerry Lawler files lawsuit over son’s death

July 29, 2019 - 11:33 am
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tennessee county where his son suffered a fatal injury while incarcerated.

News outlets report the law firm of Rosenblum and Reisman said in a statement on Monday that Lawler is seeking compensatory and punitive damages “for the numerous failures of the county and its employees” that resulted in the death of former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler.

The 46-year-old Lawler was found hanging in his Hardeman County jail cell and died the next day at a hospital. Authorities have said the death resulted from a suicide attempt.

Jerry Lawler has expressed doubt about the manner of his son’s death.

A message seeking comment from Hardeman County officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

 
Raiders hoping Trent Brown lives up to massive paycheck
By / RJ

A Super Bowl champion with the Patriots last season and then made the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history by the Raiders, Brown at right tackle will be among those protecting quarterback Derek Carr.

Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Ju ...
Hamlin pulls away late to win NASCAR race at Pocono
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 34th overall in NACAR Cup Series race, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its 11th win in 21 races this season.

Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra went into a three-way tie for most goals in Lights history as the L ...
Lights FC win over Rio Grande Valley FC
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra went into a three-way tie for most goals in Lights history as the Lights FC won 2-1 over Rio Grande Valley FC and extended their road losing streak to five games in a United Soccer League match Saturday in front of 8,818 at Cashman Field.