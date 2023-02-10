WWE’s Undertaker bringing one-man show to Las Vegas

There are plenty of stories The Undertaker has elected not tell about his visits to Las Vegas. And plenty he plans to share March 24 during his next visit to Sin City.

The Undertaker performs his one-man show. (WWE)

The Undertaker performs his one-man show. (WWE)

There are plenty of stories The Undertaker elected not tell about his visits to Las Vegas.

And plenty he plans to share upon his next scheduled visit to Sin City.

“I’ve never been in Vegas (and) did not have a good time,” the professional wrestling icon said. “I tell some of those stories to some of the guys sometimes. They look at me like I’m lying, and I’m like, ‘Nah, that was pretty typical. That’s a typical night in Vegas for me.’ ”

The Undertaker plans to share some of those stories — and many more about his tenure in the WWE — when he returns March 24 to host the “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The show features The Undertaker — ring name for the 57-year-old Mark Callaway — in a personal setting, detailing stories from the esteemed career for which he was inducted last year into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He debuted it last summer, selling out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston and San Antonio. This year, the show precedes the company’s biggest event: WrestleMania, scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Most of these people so far have been the hard-core Undertaker fans, the people that have been invested in me for all these years,” he said. “To hear some of these people’s stories, it’s amazing and humbling.”

The Undertaker starred in WWE for 30 years, debuting in 1990 and developing into one of the most prominent figures in the company’s history. Best known for his “Deadman” persona, he headlined several WrestleMania events and captured several championships en route to Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2022 — when his one-man show was conceptualized.

“I came back after my induction speech and everybody’s looking at me like I had six heads … with the premise of ‘Where has that been the last 30 years?’” he told the Review-Journal. “I was like, ‘Well, it didn’t work for the character.’ But I think everybody was shocked that I could actually run a few sentences together.”

Having previously performed in something similar, WWE executive Bruce Prichard — aka Brother Love — pitched a one-man show to The Undertaker, who said “it sounded interesting.” In addition to his storytelling, the performance allows for questions from members of the audience, who can participate beforehand in a meet-and-greet with VIP seating.

“Really, I’ve had some interactions with people that have left me really speechless,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”

The show in Las Vegas falls on The Undertaker’s birthday, ensuring what he says is “going to be a pretty wild night, and there’s no telling who’s going to show up.”

Perhaps he’ll be joined by Las Vegas resident and fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee Charles Wright, who wrestled as The Godfather and doubles as one of his closest friends.

“The things that me and The Godfather have got into (in Las Vegas) is the stuff of mythology and mythological lore,” The Undertaker said. “A lot of that, I’ll probably expand on in the show.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.