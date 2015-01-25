Yankees execs reportedly rejected A-Rod’s apology attempts

Alex Rodriguez made attempts to meet face-to-face with New York Yankees executives to apologize and clear the air but he reportedly was told, “We’ll see you in spring training.”

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez speaks during a news conference in Chicago, August 5, 2013. (REUTERS/John Gress)

The New York Daily News reported that the Yankees rejected Rodriguez’s attempts to discuss his season-long steroid suspension.

Another Daily News source added that Rodriguez is looking “noticeably thinner and massless.”

The New York Post reported earlier that Rodriguez met with new commissioner Rob Manfred last week at MLB’s offices. Rodriguez initiated the get-together and there were no lawyers on hand.

A-Rod has abandoned all lawsuits against the league and the MLB Players Association. The 39-year-old is working to win back the Yankees’ starting third base job.

The Yankees owe Rodriguez $61 million over the next three years. During the offseason, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he does not know what type of player Rodriguez will be this year, so the club signed Chase Headley for four years and $52 million to play Rodriguez’s position.

Rodriguez has been working out and getting hitting advice from Barry Bonds and Edgar Martinez, among others.