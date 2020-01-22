1 dead, 1 injured in crash near South Premium outlet mall

One motorist died and another was injured in a three-vehicle collision in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

One motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One motorist died and another was injured in a three-vehicle collision in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

The collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near the South Premium outlet mall south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Each vehicle had one motorist. A fire was reported after the crash. One person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No details provided on the third driver.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between East Warm Springs and Moberly. The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m., Gordon said.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.