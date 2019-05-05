1 dead after crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is dead after a motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 11:45 a.m. Sunday to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle near East Hacienda Avenue and Rappahanock Street, east of South Nellis Boulevard, said Lt. Chris Holmes.

One person died after the crash, Holmes said.

Holmes did not immediately know the age and gender of the person who died or how many people were involved in the crash, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

