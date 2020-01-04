1 dead in crash at U.S. 95 and Snow Mountain

One person was ejected and one was confirmed dead in the crash, Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command wrote at about 12:25 p.m. on Twitter.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died Saturday in a single vehicle rollover crash at U.S. 95 and Snow Mountain.

One person was ejected and one was confirmed dead in the crash, Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command wrote at 12:21 p.m. on Twitter.

The left lane is blocked and motorists should expect delays in the area, NHP said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.