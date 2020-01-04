1 dead in rollover crash on US 95

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Clark County mile marker 94 around 11:46 a.m., spokesman Travis Smaka said in a statement.

One person was killed Saturday in a single vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 95 northbound near the Kyle Canyon turnoff. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was killed Saturday in a single vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 95 northbound near the Kyle Canyon turnoff.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Clark County mile marker 94 around 11:46 a.m., spokesman Travis Smaka said in a statement.

A person driving a 2005 F-250 pickup truck was approaching slower traffic while in the left lane, Smaka said. While attempting to avoid slower vehicles, the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned.

The driver — who was the only person in the vehicle — wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Smaka said. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash and impairment is suspected, he said.

It’s the second fatal crash the Highway Patrol has investigated this year. The first was in Lovelock earlier Saturday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.