1 ejected, hospitalized after high-speed rollover crash in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in critical condition after a rollover crash Friday night near Durango Drive and Washington Avenue.

About 8:15 p.m., a red Ford Mustang lost control near the intersection during a turn and rolled several times into the nearby desert area, ejecting the driver, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The ejected driver was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. No one else was involved in the wreck.

“At this time, all we are sure of is speed was a contributing factor,” Hank said. Metro continues to investigate.

