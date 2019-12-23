1 injured in 3-car crash in central Las Vegas; impairment suspected
Traffic at a busy central Las Vegas intersection will be slowed after a three-vehicle crash early Monday.
Traffic at a busy central Las Vegas intersection will be slowed after a three-vehicle crash early Monday.
A 2018 Hyundai SUV driven by a driver suspected of being under the influence failed to stop and struck two stopped cars in the 4000 block of East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway about 5:40 a.m.
The Hyundai driver was ejected and the SUV came to rest after striking a light pole, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other motorists were not injured.
Westbound Flamingo traffic was closed from Algonquin Drive to Maryland Parkway. but was expected to resume by 7:45 a.m.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.