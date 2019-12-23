1 injured in 3-car crash in central Las Vegas; impairment suspected

Traffic at a busy central Las Vegas intersection will be slowed after a three-vehicle crash early Monday.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai SUV was likely impaired and not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected after striking two vehicles stopped for a light on teh 4000 block of East Flamingo Road early on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three vehicles collided about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. One person was transported to a hospital, a Metropolitan police officer at the scene said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a Hyundai SUV suffered serious injuries when his vehicle struck two stopped vehicles on the 4000 block of East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Nobody else was injured. The driver is suspected of driving under the influence, police said.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 2018 Hyundai SUV driven by a driver suspected of being under the influence failed to stop and struck two stopped cars in the 4000 block of East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway about 5:40 a.m.

The Hyundai driver was ejected and the SUV came to rest after striking a light pole, said Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other motorists were not injured.

Westbound Flamingo traffic was closed from Algonquin Drive to Maryland Parkway. but was expected to resume by 7:45 a.m.

