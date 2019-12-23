1 injured in 3-car crash; traffic slowed at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

Traffic at a busy central Las Vegas intersection will be slowed after a three-vehicle crash early Monday.

Three vehicles collided about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. One person was transported to a hospital, a Metropolitan police officer at the scene said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three cars collided at Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road about 5:40 a.m.

One of the vehicles flipped and the driver was ejected. It came to rest facing the wrong direction on Flamingo. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries said an officer at the scene.

Westbound traffic on Flamingo Road is closed from Algonquin Drive to Maryland Parkway as of 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

