1 injured in 3-car crash; traffic slowed at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
Traffic at a busy central Las Vegas intersection will be slowed after a three-vehicle crash early Monday.
Three cars collided at Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road about 5:40 a.m.
One of the vehicles flipped and the driver was ejected. It came to rest facing the wrong direction on Flamingo. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries said an officer at the scene.
Westbound traffic on Flamingo Road is closed from Algonquin Drive to Maryland Parkway as of 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
