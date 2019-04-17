1 injured in fiery crash in south Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A driver escaped a fiery crash in the south valley with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the crash about 4:10 p.m. at Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard, just north of the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. A car and a small truck collided, causing the car to catch fire, he said.

The car’s driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, while the truck’s driver was not injured, Matchko said.

Sunset was closed Tuesday evening between Decatur and Arville Street while police investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.