1 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley rollover

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2019 - 10:23 am
 

At least one person was hospitalized after a Sunday morning rollover crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Betty Lane, near Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Chris Holmes said that at least one vehicle had rolled over and one person was taken to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The area around the intersection is closed while police investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

