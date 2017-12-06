1 person critical, 3 others hurt after central Las Vegas crash

One person is in critical condition and three others were injured after a Tuesday night crash in the central valley.

One of the vehicles involved in Tuesday night's accident. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer.

Witnesses told police a Mercury sedan traveling southbound on Decatur ran a red light and collided with a Honda sedan traveling westbound on Pennwood, Stauffer said.

Both drivers showed signs of impairment and speed appears to be a factor in the crash, he said.

Here's the briefing from Sgt. Robert Stauffer of Metro's fatal detail. pic.twitter.com/QqaNKGTaeG — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) December 6, 2017

The female driver of the Honda was hospitalized with “extremely life-threatening” injuries, Stauffer said, and the Mercury’s driver and two passengers were hospitalized with less serious injuries.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

Decatur and Penwood Las Vegas