1 person dead in crash in southern Las Vegas Valley
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating Friday morning a deadly crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley.
According to a tweet from the NHP Southern Command, one person is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision on Las Vegas Boulevard South and Via Inspirada.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions.
