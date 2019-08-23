86°F
1 person dead in crash in southern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 12:37 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating Friday morning a deadly crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

According to a tweet from the NHP Southern Command, one person is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision on Las Vegas Boulevard South and Via Inspirada.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

