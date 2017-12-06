1 person in critical condition after central Las Vegas crash

One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday night crash in the central valley.

One of the vehicles involved in Tuesday night's accident. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of one vehicle was hospitalized with critical injuries, Gordon said, and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for deails.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.