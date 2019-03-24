12-mile backup near Primm on southbound I-15

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic heading toward California on the Interstate 15 was backed up nearly 12 miles north of Primm by Sunday afternoon, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.



“Expect long delays,” the RTC wrote in a statement just after 2 p.m.

Traffic cameras about 2:15 p.m. showed bumper-to-bumper traffic crawling between Jean and the state line dividing Nevada and California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

