12-mile backup near Primm on southbound I-15

Traffic heading toward California on the Interstate 15 was backed up nearly 12 miles north of Primm by Sunday afternoon, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Recorded 03/24/19
“Expect long delays,” the RTC wrote in a statement just after 2 p.m.
Traffic cameras about 2:15 p.m. showed bumper-to-bumper traffic crawling between Jean and the state line dividing Nevada and California.
