12-mile backup on I-15 as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend. (RTC Traffic Cam)

Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched at least 12 miles Wednesday on southbound Interstate 15 near the state line as many motorists returned to Southern California after an extended Christmas weekend in Las Vegas.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the backup heading into Southern California shortly before 2 p.m. Live traffic cameras showed slow-moving traffic between Jean and Primm.

Drivers who don’t mind going off the beaten path can avoid the heavy traffic by taking advantage of two alternative routes:

— Route 1: Take State Route 160 to State Route 372 to State Route 127. The estimated travel time for the 136-mile trip is 2 hours, 19 minutes.

— Route 2: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40. The estimated travel time for the 234-mile trip is 3 hours, 42 minutes

