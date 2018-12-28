Traffic

14-mile backup on I-15 at California-Nevada state line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2018 - 2:38 pm
 

Travelers heading toward California should prepare for heavy traffic.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported Friday that there is a 14-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading southbound at the Nevada-California state line, and motorists should expect long delays.

Traffic cams showed bumper to bumper traffic at Primm and Jean.

Drivers looking to avoid the heavy traffic can try two alternative routes:

— Route 1: Take State Route 160 to State Route 372 to State Route 127. The estimated travel time for the 136-mile trip is 2 hours, 19 minutes.

— Route 2: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40. The estimated travel time for the 234-mile trip is 3 hours, 42 minutes

