14-mile backup on I-15 at California-Nevada state line

The Regional Transportation Commission reported there is a 14-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading southbound at the Nevada-California state line, and motorists should expect long delays.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported there is a 14-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading southbound at the Nevada-California state line, and motorists should expect long delays.

Travelers heading toward California should prepare for heavy traffic.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported Friday that there is a 14-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading southbound at the Nevada-California state line, and motorists should expect long delays.

#FASTALERT 28-Dec-18 2:15 pm, TRAVEL ALERT Heavy Traffic I-15 Southbound at California State Line, 14 Mile Back-up, Prepare for long delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 28, 2018

Traffic cams showed bumper to bumper traffic at Primm and Jean.

Drivers looking to avoid the heavy traffic can try two alternative routes:

— Route 1: Take State Route 160 to State Route 372 to State Route 127. The estimated travel time for the 136-mile trip is 2 hours, 19 minutes.

— Route 2: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40. The estimated travel time for the 234-mile trip is 3 hours, 42 minutes

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.