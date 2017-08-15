ad-fullscreen
19-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision in Henderson

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 5:12 pm
 

A 19-year-old man died Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Henderson.

The collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, the Henderson Police Department said.

Initial information from the scene revealed that a 2017 Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way to the driver of the 1994 Honda motorcycle after failing to notice it approaching, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash; the intersection was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

