Two people were dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in northwest Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spokeswoman Trish Carter said Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:08 p.m. to the crash on Diamond Bar Road, about 5 miles from the Grand Canyon West tourist attraction.

Carter said the dead and injured were in a passenger vehicle that collided with an empty jet fuel tanker rig.

Further details are unavailable; the crash is under investigation.