2 have minor injuries, police officer unhurt in Las Vegas crash

Two people suffered minor injuries after a Thursday morning crash in the central valley that involved a Las Vegas police patrol car.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 1 a.m. a vehicle ran a red light at Paradise and Russell roads and crashed into another vehicle, which then crashed into a Metropolitan Police patrol car, according to Lt. David Gordon.

The officer in the patrol car wasn’t injured, Gordon said, and the drivers of the other two vehicles reported minor injuries but weren’t hospitalized.

Gordon said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police blocked off several lanes on each road while they investigated the crash.

