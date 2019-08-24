2 killed after truck crashes into bus in Northern Nevada

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen were injured Saturday after a head-on crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger bus just west of Elko.

Two people were killed after a semitractor-trailer crashed head-on into a bus Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on State Route 766 approximately 6 miles north of Carlin, Nevada. (Nevada Highway Patrol via Facebook)

Two people were killed and nearly two dozen were injured Saturday after a head-on crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger bus just west of Elko, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on State Route 766, about 6 miles north of Carlin, just after 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

Investigators said a semi-truck was going southbound on the highway and crossed the center line while in a curve. The truck crashed head on into a Coach USA bus with 21 people on board, the statement said.

The driver of the truck and one passenger in the bus died at the scene, and police said all other people on board the bus were taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, where five of them remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their families, police said.

