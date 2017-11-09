ad-fullscreen
2 people injured in central Las Vegas hit, run crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017 - 6:12 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a Thursday morning hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

The crash was called in just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Swenson Street, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Munson.

Munson said three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people suffered minor injuries. Police are still searching for the vehicle that fled the scene.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported about 5:30 a.m. the crash was blocking the center lanes on Tropicana near the intersection.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

