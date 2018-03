Two ramps on U.S. Highway 95 were closed Monday evening for guardrail repairs.

At 9:55 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported closures to the Valley View off-ramp and the Rancho to northbound U.S. 95 ramp due to emergency guardrail repairs.

Both ramps re-opened about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to RTC.

