215 Beltway highway ramps to close for 3 months

The Lamb Boulevard on-and-offramps of the northern 215 Beltway will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Sunday.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A stretch of highway ramps on the 215 Beltway will close to traffic for three months beginning this weekend.

The Lamb Boulevard on-and-off ramps of the northern 215 Beltway will close to traffic at 9 p.m. Sunday in North Las Vegas, Clark County officials announced Thursday.

The ramps that connect Lamb and the Beltway will be closed and traffic on the 215 will remain on the main highway road, which travels under Lamb.

The highway exits and entrances at Losee Road also remain closed.

Motorists can use the entrances and exits at Pecos Road or North 5th Street as alternate routes during construction.

Drivers heading north on Lamb will be detoured west onto Centennial Parkway and then to Pecos, where they can go eastbound or westbound on the 215 Beltway.

The construction is part of the Northern Beltway improvement project, which will transform the Beltway into a full freeway from North 5th Street to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Range Road.

The project includes new interchanges and bridges at Losee, Pecos and Lamb and new medians, high-mast lighting, and drainage facilities.

The project is expected to be complete in 2020.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.