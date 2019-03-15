215 Beltway project begins Monday in southwest Las Vegas

Motorists work their way through traffic barrels on Decatur Boulevard over the northern Las Vegas Beltway Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first of two projects to widen the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley kicks off next week.

The first project, which will begin at 9 p.m. Monday, will add one lane in each direction on a 7-mile stretch of the 215 Beltway between Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Clark County announced Thursday.

The $11 million project is expected take seven months to finish, according to Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman.

The stretch of highway saw an average of 193,000 vehicles per day in 2017, according to data from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A second widening project on the beltway is planned this summer, adding one travel lane in each direction between Decatur Boulevard and Interstate 15. The $24.5 million project is expected to take about eight months to complete.

Despite being under 2 miles, the Decatur Boulevard to I-15 project will cost more than twice as much as the Decatur Boulevard to Tropicana Avenue project because it requires more grading, retaining walls, sound walls and flood control work, Kulin said.

Periodic lane shifts and possible lane closures should be expected with the project, the county said.

Additional beltway widening projects — from Tropicana Avenue to Charleston Boulevard, Windmill Lane to Pecos Road and Pecos to Stephanie Street — are planned after the initial two. Timelines and cost estimates aren’t yet available, Kulin said.

