215 Beltway widening projects in Las Vegas to start this year

A pair of 215 Beltway widening projects at relieving congestion are scheduled to start this year.

Motorists work their way through traffic barrels on Decatur Boulevard over the northern Las Vegas Beltway Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of 215 Beltway widening projects at relieving congestion are scheduled to start this year.

An almost 7-mile stretch from Decatur Boulevard to Tropicana Avenue in the southwest valley will be widened by one lane in each direction, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Construction on the $11 million project is expected to begin within five weeks and take about seven months to finish, Kulin said via email Tuesday.

The stretch of highway saw an average of 193,000 vehicles per day, including both directions, according to 2017 data from the Nevada Department of Transportation. In comparison, the stretch of the Beltway between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard saw 108,000 vehicles a day.

Widening by one lane in each direction between Decatur Boulevard and Interstate 15 is expected to start this summer, with an eight-month timetable on that project. The cost is expected to be about $24.5 million, Kulin said.

Despite being shorter, at under 2 miles, the Decatur to I-15 project will cost more than twice as much because it requires more grading, retaining walls, sound walls and flood control work, Kulin said.

Additional 215 Beltway widening projects — from Tropicana to Charleston, Windmill Lane to Pecos Road and Pecos to Stephanie Street — are planned after the initial two. Timelines and cost estimates for those projects weren’t yet available, Kulin said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.