3 in hospital, 100s without power after east Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three men have been hospitalized and power has been knocked out to a portion of an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas police responded to a call that two vehicles collided just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Flamingo Avenue and Mountain Vista, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The driver of a Toyota was taken to a local hospital as were the driver and passenger of a Chrysler 200.

A light pole was struck and as of 4 a.m., about 530 homes were without power, according to the Nevada Power website.

Gordon said Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Mountain Vista and East Flamingo Road Las Vegas, Nevada