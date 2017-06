(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were hospitalized with “substantial” injuries Thursday night after a central valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

The two-car crash happened about 11:10 p.m. near South Jones Boulevard and Laredo Street, near West Sahara Avenue, Metro Lt. Dori Koren said.

Koren said the conditions of the three were not immediately known, but their injuries didn’t appear life-threatening.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.