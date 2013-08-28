30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident identified

The motorcyclist who died Tuesday after a high-speed crash on Tropicana Avenue has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Fredrick Pete, 30, was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and doing wheelies on his Suzuki motorcycle around 5 p.m.

Police said Pete struck the back of a Toyota 4Runner at a traffic signal west of Paradise Road. He was thrown from his motorcycle, and it slid into another car at the intersection.

Pete was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital. His exact cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office.